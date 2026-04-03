Switzerland could abandon purchase of the Patriot air-defence system

Switzerland could abandon its planned purchase of the Patriot air-defence system, Martin Pfister, the minister of defence, said on Wednesday, as delivery delays cast doubt on the deal.

Patriot Missile © Hitmans | Dreamstime.com

The defence ministry has already suspended payments to the United States. Cancellation is always an option in the event of delays, Mr Pfister said on the sidelines of a press conference, according to various reports. What that would mean for sums already paid remains unclear.

For now, the government still expects delivery, though the timing is uncertain. The ministry is discussing all options with Washington, including a possible withdrawal, Mr Pfister said, adding that the terms of any such move are not yet known.

The Federal Council said America’s shifting priorities had fundamentally altered the contractual basis of the agreement. Switzerland has halted contributions to the Patriot funding account since last autumn.

Complicating matters, Bern confirmed last week that the United States had reallocated Swiss payments intended for Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jets to the Patriot system. Though highly unsatisfactory, this remains contractually permissible, according to Urs Loher, the armaments chief. The sums involved amount to several hundred million Swiss francs.

Payments will remain frozen until the United States provides firm delivery and payment schedules, the government said. A final decision on the Patriot purchase is expected by the end of June. Ministers have already signalled that they may procure a second ground-based air-defence system to ensure adequate protection.

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Federal Council press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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