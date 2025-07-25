Switzerland to bolster its air defences with German equipment

Switzerland has signed a deal to acquire five IRIS‑T SLM medium‑range air‑defence systems, plugging a long‑recognised gap in its defences, reported armasuisse on 22 July 2025. The systems, made by Germany’s Diehl Defence, will be bought under the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), a NATO‑backed scheme to strengthen continental missile defence.

The purchase agreement, worth nearly CHF 500 million, was signed by Germany’s federal armaments office on Switzerland’s behalf, following a mandate from armasuisse, the federal procurement agency. The deal includes spare parts, guided munitions, training, and logistics vehicles. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2028, with full operational capability expected by 2032.

The IRIS‑T SLM portable ground-air defence system will form the core of Switzerland’s new defence programme. The systems are designed to intercept fighter aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and even mortar and artillery shells, with a range of 40 km and an altitude ceiling of 20 km. Integrated with Hensoldt’s AESA TRML‑4D radar, the systems can track multiple targets simultaneously and slot into Switzerland’s broader Integrated Air Defence architecture, which also includes the F‑35A fighter jet and long‑range Patriot systems.

The procurement, part of the 2024 armaments programme, carries a CHF 660 million budget, including CHF 10 million for studies and preparatory work. Offsets for Swiss industry were agreed with Diehl in line with armasuisse policy—offsets mean some of the work will be done in Switzerland.

The Medium‑Range Ground‑Based Air Defence project, launched in 2019, is being accelerated under Switzerland’s fast track procedure. The first unit will train career soldiers from 2027, with militia training beginning two years later. The phased rollout aims to achieve initial operational readiness for air‑sovereignty missions as early as possible, even before all units arrive.

Switzerland’s existing short‑range anti‑aircraft guns are nearing retirement. The IRIS‑T systems will replace them, while restoring capabilities—such as cruise‑missile interception and early warning of rocket, artillery and mortar attacks—that the Swiss armed forces have lacked for years.

