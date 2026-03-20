Switzerland to bolster defences against drones and cyber attacks

Switzerland’s Federal Council plans to invest about CHF 3.4bn to strengthen the army, with a focus on long-range threats and cyberwarfare. On Friday it presented its latest army plan to parliament, which includes additional borrowing of roughly CHF 500m. A further CHF 562m is earmarked for modernising military infrastructure and improving noise protection.

Presented by the defence minister, Martin Pfister, the plan prioritises ground-based air defence, protection against drones and expanded capabilities in cyberspace. The government has reprioritised, Mr Pfister said, to address the most likely threats: long-range attacks and hybrid conflict.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, the government argues, marks a turning-point in European security and underscores the need to refocus on territorial defence and the protection of critical infrastructure. The conflict involving Iran, Mr Pfister added, also has implications for Europe.

He said sustained investment was essential. Ensuring Switzerland’s security over the next decade will require around CHF 31bn, partly financed by a temporary increase in value-added tax. Switzerland is currently not adequately protected against the most likely forms of threat, he said, adding that neutrality demands stronger defensive capabilities.

Air defence takes priority

Most of the funding will go to air defence. The government plans to spend CHF 1bn on additional IRIS-T SLM systems to extend defence coverage and better protect critical infrastructure. A further CHF 800m will replace ageing short-range air-defence systems. To improve surveillance, the existing tactical radar will be replaced by a semi-mobile medium-range system, at a cost of CHF 150m.

The Federal Council also intends to spend CHF 70m on new systems to counter small drones, which are increasingly seen as a threat to both military units and civilian infrastructure.

Expanding cyber and space capabilities

Two further programmes aim to improve resilience. Around CHF 30m will be invested in space-based capabilities to enhance situational awareness. Another CHF 100m will go towards expanding access to civilian data networks, helping to maintain command-and-control functions in a crisis. In addition, CHF 240m is allocated to strengthen electronic-warfare capabilities in cyberspace and the electromagnetic domain.

Equipment and fighter jets

Across the armed forces, new personal weapons will be procured at a cost of CHF 50m. The government is also seeking an additional CHF 394m for the purchase of F-35A fighter jets, citing higher costs due to inflation but insisting the programme remains within the financial limits approved by voters. Switzerland is now expected to acquire only 30 aircraft.

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