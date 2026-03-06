Switzerland to cut F-35 fighter jet order to 30

Switzerland’s federal government will buy only 30 F-35 fighter jets rather than the 36 originally planned. To do so it is asking parliament for an additional credit of CHF 394m ($500m). It is also examining the possibility of acquiring a second ground-to-air defence system.

Speaking to the media, the defence minister, Martin Pfister, noted that alongside the war in Ukraine a second front has opened in the Middle East. Any escalation can affect Switzerland, either through hybrid aggression or long-range attacks, he said. Switzerland is not sufficiently prepared for this. The government has therefore taken several decisions aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

Because of additional costs cited by the United States, the CHF 6.035bn approved by voters is no longer sufficient to buy 36 aircraft. The government is therefore requesting an extra CHF 394m to cover the purchase of a smaller number of jets.

Staying within the spending cap

The move would keep the programme within the maximum financial envelope authorised by voters. Once indexed, the ceiling amounts to 6.429bn francs. Within that limit Switzerland would be able to purchase 30 fighter jets.

The exact number will only be determined once contract negotiations between the American government and Lockheed Martin are completed, Mr Pfister said.

For financial reasons the government has ruled out requesting a further CHF 1.1bn to acquire the originally planned fleet of 36 aircraft. Mr Pfister nevertheless acknowledged the drawbacks of a smaller fleet, notably for operational capacity and endurance in the event of a conflict. The F-35 question is settled today, he said. But we will continue to discuss ways to improve Switzerland’s air defence in the years ahead.

