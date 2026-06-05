No more military exemption for young French-Swiss men

Franco-Swiss dual nationals may no longer be able to avoid Swiss military service under a bilateral agreement between Switzerland and France, decided a parliamentary majority.

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On Thursday the National Council approved, by 129 votes to 61, a motion already backed by the Council of States. The proposal, put forward by Mauro Poggia, a politician from the Geneva Citizens’ Movement (MCG), seeks to tighten the rules governing military obligations for dual nationals.

Under the current treaty between Switzerland and France, dual nationals must complete their military obligations in the country where they are permanently resident on January 1st of the year in which they turn 18. They may, however, opt before the age of 19 to serve in the other country instead.

The arrangement has long been controversial because France no longer has compulsory military service. It was replaced by a civic programme centred on a one-day “defence and citizenship” course from the age of 16. Critics argue that participation in this programme, which exempts Franco-Swiss dual nationals from Swiss military service and from the military-service exemption tax, is unfair.

The federal parliament also approved, by 120 votes to 71, a broader motion aimed at tightening the rules for all dual nationals. The proposal would establish the principle that military service performed abroad should be recognised only if it is broadly comparable to Swiss service obligations. Otherwise, dual nationals would remain liable for Switzerland’s military-service exemption tax.

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