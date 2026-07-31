Mental illness remains the leading cause of disability-welfare claims in Switzerland

The number of people receiving vocational-rehabilitation support through Switzerland’s disability-insurance system rose again in 2025. Mental illness remained the leading cause of disability, especially among young people.

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Some 61,000 people received vocational-rehabilitation support, the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) said on Monday. That was 3,300 more than in 2024 and more than three times as many as in 2008.

Spending on these measures reached CHF 979m, nearly 10% more than the CHF 892m recorded in 2024. A further 37,000 people received daily allowances, at a total cost of CHF 780m.

Mental illness accounted for 55% of cases among people receiving rehabilitation support. Among teenagers and young adults, the share rose to 64%. Musculoskeletal disorders accounted for 14%, congenital conditions for 12% and accidents for 8%.

Applications to the disability-insurance system also increased. In 2024, 64,000 people applied for vocational rehabilitation or a disability benefit, nearly 59% more than in 2008. The rise was especially steep among those under 35, for whom the number of applications more than doubled.

Outcomes improve slightly

More than 41,000 people completed a vocational-rehabilitation programme in 2025. Of these, about 19,200, or 47%, found work in the open labour market.

Just over 17% had regained the ability to work but had not yet found a job. Around 14,900 people, or 34%, had not been reintegrated into the workforce, or could not be for various reasons. The office said the results were slightly better than in 2024.

The picture one year after rehabilitation also improved. Of the roughly 23,000 people who completed a programme in 2023, 13,600, or 58%, were earning an income without receiving a disability pension a year later.

The rise in disability claims linked to mental illness in Switzerland has several causes. Mental health has worsened, particularly among young people, while greater awareness and less stigma mean that conditions are more likely to be diagnosed and reported. Mental disorders often emerge during education or the transition into work, disrupting the move to long-term employment. Reforms have also expanded early intervention and vocational rehabilitation, bringing more people into the disability-insurance system even when they are not receiving regular benefit payments. The figures therefore reflect both a genuine increase in psychological distress and better detection, broader support and changes in classification.

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