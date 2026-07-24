Swiss town to fine those who don’t wash up dog pee

Dog owners in Chiasso, a town in Italian-speaking Ticino, will soon have to clean up not only their pets’ poop but also their urine. The rule, believed to be the first of its kind in Switzerland, will take effect in mid-August, reported RSI.

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Walkers will be expected to carry a bottle of water as well as waste bags, and to use it to dilute urine left in public places. First-time offenders will receive a warning; repeat offenders will face a fine of CHF 100.

The municipal council acted after complaints from residents and a neighbourhood commission. Bruno Arrigoni, the mayor, told RSI, Switzerland’s Italian-language public broadcaster, that hot weather and prolonged drought had made smells more noticeable, particularly in the town centre.

Local politicians raised the matter in June, asking the council to consider possible solutions. Mr Arrigoni said the measure was intended partly to educate the public and make dog owners more responsible. The municipality regularly cleans the streets with pressure washers, he added, but cannot be everywhere at once.

Chiasso is not alone in trying to curb the problem. Parma and Livorno, in Italy, introduced similar rules earlier this year. In Barcelona, owners who fail to clean up after their dogs can be fined as much as €300. Several other Spanish municipalities have also run public-awareness campaigns.

More on this:

RSI article (in Italian)

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