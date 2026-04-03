Pro-Palestine demonstration: Bern publishes images as part of hunt for suspects

After unrest at an unauthorised pro-Palestine demonstration in October 2025, the police in Bern have published images of suspected offenders as part of a large-scale search.

Protest damage – Bern Police

The damage caused to around 50 buildings by some protesters is estimated to run from several hundred thousand to a few million Swiss francs, depending on how broadly costs are defined.

In March the cantonal police launched a public appeal. So far, they say, only one individual has been clearly identified. On Monday the authorities released images of 31 further suspects, described as “strong suspects”. Identification based on the photographs may take several days, the police said.

A further 101 masked suspects have already been identified and will be contacted in the coming weeks.

Public appeals of this kind are routine. But, the police noted, one involving so many individuals is unprecedented.

Under Swiss law it would be possible for property owners to bring a civil claim within criminal proceedings, or sue separately in civil court, to require offenders to pay damages directly as part of the judgment.

More on this:

Bern police appeal (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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