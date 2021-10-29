Last authorised protest in Bern ahead of anti-Covid vote takes place peacefully

Last weekend, several thousand protestors assembled outside the Federal Palace in Bern to voice their opposition to Switzerland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Tribune de Genève.

© Dreamstime.com

The protest is likely to be the last one authorised in the city ahead of a vote on 28 November 2021 to reverse laws introduced by the Swiss government to manage the pandemic.

According to reports at the scene published in various Swiss newspapers the protest was peaceful and no damage was reported. A key target of ire was the Covid certificate, a document in digital and paper formats that shows whether a person has recovered from Covid-19, been vaccinated against it or recently tested to be free of it. Many of those opposed to the certificate argue that it discriminates against those who have avoided the disease and don’t wish to be vaccinated. This group can still get a certificate via a negative test, however, this can be time consuming and the cost is no longer covered by the government.

During the protest the police were present in large numbers and the perimeter of the Federal Palace was cordoned off to the public. There were no notable incidents and no reported damage. According to the police five people were required to leave the protest.

The protest, which was authorised by the city, is expected to be the last before 28 November 2021. The city hopes there will be no more unauthorised protests against Covid-19 measures on Thursday evenings. A number of unauthorised protests in the city have turned violent. Tear gas and rubber bullets have been deployed.

More on this:

Tribune de Genève article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.