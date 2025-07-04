Switzerland’s next round of votes announced

Swiss voters will weigh in on three initiatives on 30 November 2025, the Federal Council announced on Tuesday. The proposals concern the introduction of universal civil service, a hefty inheritance tax to fund climate action, and expanded public subsidies for media outlets.

© Valery Bareta | Dreamstime.com

The first initiative seeks to replace compulsory military service for men with a general civil service for all young Swiss, regardless of gender. Contributions to society could take the form of military, civil protection or community service, with financial compensation provided. Both the Federal Council and parliament oppose the initiative, arguing that it threatens the current military system and adds administrative complexity.

The second comes from the youth wing of the Socialist Party. It proposes a 50% tax on inheritances and gifts exceeding CHF 50 million, with revenues earmarked for climate policies. The measure was soundly rejected in parliament and by the Federal Council. Critics fear it would undermine succession planning for family businesses and drive wealthy individuals—and their assets—abroad, eroding income and wealth tax revenues.

The third is a vote on whether to support Swiss media with public money. The government decided to extend the current subsidies provided to print media – in the form of free postage – to digital subscriptions. The organisers of the vote against this argue that the money will beholden media to the state, discriminate against subscription-free media, and unjustifiably consume further tax revenue at a time when the government is making cut backs in other areas. To proceed, the organisers need to collect the minimum 50,000 signatures by 10 July 2025.

More on this:

Federal Council press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.