Switzerland may soon offer marriage-lite

Switzerland may soon offer couples a legal status somewhere between marriage and simple cohabitation. Lawmakers are considering the introduction of a civil partnership model known as a PACS (“Pacte civil de solidarité”), inspired by a system that has existed in France since 1999.

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The proposal would create a nationwide framework for both heterosexual and same-sex couples. Geneva and Neuchâtel already operate their own versions of the PACS, but supporters now want a federal scheme.

Advocates argue that Swiss law currently offers couples only two choices: marriage or no formal status at all. Andrea Caroni, a PLR/FDP lawmaker who has championed the idea for years, says many couples want limited legal protection without the obligations traditionally associated with marriage. Young adults in early relationships, for instance, may not wish to marry but still want legal safeguards. Older couples may also prefer a lighter arrangement.

Yet the proposed PACS would grant far fewer rights than marriage. Partners would not be allowed to adopt children jointly, share a surname or benefit from the legal and fiscal privileges enjoyed by married couples. Taxes, pensions and inheritance rules would remain largely unchanged.

Instead, the scheme would focus on practical protections. PACS partners would assume a mutual duty of care, including financial support. They could also represent one another legally if one partner became incapacitated.

Housing rights are another key element. One partner would not be able to terminate a shared lease without the consent of the other, regardless of whose name appears on the contract. In the event of separation, the parent retaining custody of children would gain stronger legal grounds to remain in the family home.

Cantons could also extend additional benefits. Some might exempt PACS partners from inheritance tax, for example.

Critics, however, see little need for a new legal category. Conservative politicians from the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and parts of the Centre Party argue that cohabiting couples can already regulate most practical matters through private contracts.

One lawmaker, says the proposal would create unnecessary bureaucracy while failing to resolve important questions such as inheritance. Opponents also worry that the arrangement could undermine marriage by offering couples a less demanding alternative.

Others point to possible financial distortions. Married couples in Switzerland are taxed jointly and face limits on combined state pensions. PACS partners, by contrast, would continue to be taxed individually and could each receive a full pension, potentially making the arrangement financially attractive.

The proposal remains at an early stage. The upper house’s legal affairs committee has published a draft law, and political parties, cantons and interest groups have until September to comment. Parliament is unlikely to debate the measure before next year, and opponents could still force a referendum. Even if approved, the PACS is unlikely to become reality for several years. Still, the debate reflects broader social changes in a country where marriage increasingly competes with more flexible forms of partnership.

More on this:

Government deliberations on PACS (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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