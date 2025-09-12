Le News

Switzerland to make it easier to adopt stepchildren

Switzerland’s government wants to make it simpler for step-parents to adopt. Under a draft law approved by the Federal Council, couples who have raised a child together since birth would no longer need to undergo a one-year foster-care period before adoption.

The reform, which amends the Civil Code, stems from the introduction of “marriage for all” and is meant to put same-sex couples on the same footing as heterosexual ones. It also reflects shifting family structures, the government said.

The new rules would apply when the child’s biological parent was already living with the adopting partner at the time of birth. A separate requirement—that couples live together for at least three years before a stepchild adoption—remains in place.

Plans to accelerate adoptions more broadly have been dropped. An earlier idea to complete proceedings within six months was rejected after consultation. Critics argued that easing procedures too far could undermine a child’s right to know their biological ancestry. The government says that right will be addressed in a forthcoming revision of parentage law.

Parliament will now look at the draft law.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

