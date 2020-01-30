Swiss government wants to quickly change laws to allow gay marriage

Switzerland’s Federal Council announced that it would like to quickly give gay couples the right to marry, according to RTS.

© Angyalosi Beata | Dreamstime.com

It also said that it did not think the change would require changing the constitution and could be achieved by changing laws. It would like to see legal changes that would make it easy for couples already in registered partnerships to convert to marriage.

A parliamentary commission is already looking at the possibility.

The change would likely unfold in stages. Some aspects are relatively straight forward. Others, such as rules on survivor’s pension and medically assisted procreation, are more politically delicate.

To avoid risking the rejection of the whole package of changes, the commission recommends removing changes to allow sperm donations to lesbien couples. A group of experts is looking at this aspect separately and will present its recommendations between now and summer next year.

RTS article (in French)

