Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss government wants to quickly change laws to allow gay marriage

Swiss government wants to quickly change laws to allow gay marriage

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s Federal Council announced that it would like to quickly give gay couples the right to marry, according to RTS.

Swiss government wants quickly change laws to allow gay marriage
© Angyalosi Beata | Dreamstime.com

It also said that it did not think the change would require changing the constitution and could be achieved by changing laws. It would like to see legal changes that would make it easy for couples already in registered partnerships to convert to marriage.

A parliamentary commission is already looking at the possibility.

The change would likely unfold in stages. Some aspects are relatively straight forward. Others, such as rules on survivor’s pension and medically assisted procreation, are more politically delicate.

To avoid risking the rejection of the whole package of changes, the commission recommends removing changes to allow sperm donations to lesbien couples. A group of experts is looking at this aspect separately and will present its recommendations between now and summer next year.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.