French strikes disrupt Swiss holiday makers

A strike by French air-traffic controllers (ATC) has disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands across Europe just as the summer holidays begin. In Switzerland, Swiss International Air Lines cancelled 21 flights and was forced to rebook nearly 3,000 passengers, deploying larger aircraft on certain routes to absorb the pressure. Some connecting passengers were rerouted via third countries to reach their destinations on Thursday and Friday.

The industrial action in France caused knock-on delays of up to an hour for flights departing Switzerland to the west or southwest, which pass through French airspace. Swiss was working to to return all aircraft to Zurich before the 11:30pm night curfew.

The strike, called by France’s second-largest air-traffic union, Unsa-ICNA, and joined by Usac-CGT, the third-largest, demanded better staffing and working conditions. In a statement the Unions complained of chronic understaffing, outdated control systems and toxic management.

To maintain safety with reduced personnel, aviation authorities instructed airlines to cut their flight schedules. Even flights that went ahead often faced long delays.

On Thursday, France’s civil aviation authority reported 933 flight cancellations, just ahead of the start of the French school holidays. About 26% of controllers joined the strike. Airlines for Europe, an industry group, estimated that 1,500 flights would be cancelled across the continent on Thursday and Friday, affecting nearly 300,000 travellers.

Swiss airports were not spared. Zurich experienced delays of up to an hour, with a few flights running two hours late. Geneva suffered worse, with delays stretching to three hours in some cases. Basel also reported several cancellations and delays linked to the disruption in French airspace.

Though the strike is officially due to end at 6 am on Saturday, travellers should expect further disruption well into the morning. France’s transport minister, Philippe Tabarot, lamented the economic cost of the walkout, which he said has inflicted millions of euros in losses on airlines. In just two days, 272 individuals have disrupted the travel of more than 500,000 people.

French ATC are notorious for striking. So much so that some travellers consistently try to avoid connections that require entering or flying over France. Between 2005 and 2025, French ATC clocked up 249 strike days, far exceeding the EU average of around 10 days. In France, labour laws guarantee the right to strike, even in even in sensitive sectors like ATC. In Germany, for example, ATC strikes are illegal. In addition, France has a long-standing culture of labour activism, especially in the public sector – French air traffic controllers are employed by the state.

