Swiss to cut flights from Geneva amid pilot shortage

Swiss International Air Lines will trim its short-haul network from Geneva Airport from the summer of 2026, citing a shortage of resources, reported RTS.

A spokesperson said the company is reducing the number of destinations from Geneva to optimise the use of the fleet between Zurich and Geneva due to a lack of resources.

Five routes will be dropped: Berlin, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Oslo and Munich—the latter now served by Lufthansa, Swiss’s parent company.

In total, Swiss’s summer 2026 schedule will cover 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva combined. From Zurich, passengers will have access to 70 European and 25 long-haul destinations. From Geneva, the carrier will operate 29 short-haul routes plus one transatlantic service to New York. The summer timetable will run from March 29th to October 24th.

The cuts reflect a broader challenge. Swiss is struggling with a shortage of pilots. Recruitment is not the issue: the company’s training arm, the European Flight Academy in Grenchen, is operating at full capacity, with around 100 trainees per class. But training was halted during the covid-19 pandemic and only resumed in mid-2022. Since then, passenger numbers have surged while cockpit staffing has lagged.

The result: mounting pressure on the pilots who remain. The cut will also disappoint travellers in Geneva, for whom Zurich airport lies more than three hours away by train and costs almost CHF100 for a one-way full-fare ticket.

