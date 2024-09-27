Le News

Swiss Rail plans weekend night trains between main centres

Swiss Rail is planning night trains connecting Switzerland’s main cities starting in 2026, according to CH Media and RTS.

© Boarding1now | Dreamstime.com

The rail company plans to link centres such as Zurich, Basel and Geneva at night during the weekends, according to reports. Intercity trains would run between Geneva and Zurich with a transfer hub in Olten in the centre of Switzerland.

CH Media reported that it had seen a plan put together by Swiss Rail called Vision 2027. When contacted by RTS the company described the plans as only ideas at this stage. However, it said that tests are planned this winter between Bern and Zurich.

The company also said that existing night trains would be extended in regions such as Zurich, Basel and Luzern. The service is aimed at revellers and people catching early morning flights.

N
