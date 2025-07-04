Geneva opens new crack consumption room

In the summer of 2023, Geneva’s supervised drug-consumption centre located behind Cornavin train station, banned crack use after a surge in violence overwhelmed the facility. Now crack smokers are being admitted again—this time to a purpose-built extension opened officially on Tuesday, reported RTS.

The new space, which quietly began operations two weeks ago, is the product of seven months of construction and a CHF 1.5 million public investment. The 150-square-metre addition includes a rest area, sanitary facilities with toilets and showers, and, crucially, a designated room for crack use. Inside are four individual smoking booths and a communal area, offering users a controlled space to consume away from the others.

The change appears to have been effective. Since reopening, daily visiters have tripled from 90 to nearly 300. Thomas Herquel, director of Première Ligne, the NGO running the site, told RTS that the mood inside is calmer, even if tensions on the street persist.

The project is part of a broader effort to ease tensions in Les Grottes, the neighbourhood near the facility. Once vibrant, the area has struggled with a reputation for disorder and violence in recent years. Local retailers hope the new facility will reduce violence and drug use in public.

Switzerland has long been pragmatic and public health–oriented in its drug policies, particularly when compared to many other countries. Its policies reflect a belief that reducing harm, not just enforcing abstinence, leads to better outcomes for individuals and society.

