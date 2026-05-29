Swiss voters will decide on two popular initiatives on September 27th: one on neutrality and another on food policy. The government confirmed the ballot measures on Wednesday.

Photo by Corinna Widmer on Pexels.com

The “Safeguarding Swiss Neutrality” initiative, backed by Pro Suisse and members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), seeks to define Swiss neutrality in the constitution as both “permanent” and “armed”. It would also bar Switzerland from joining military or defence alliances except in the event of a direct attack on the country.

The proposal further demands that Switzerland refrain from participating in foreign wars or imposing economic and diplomatic sanctions on belligerent states, except where required by the United Nations. Instead, the country should use its neutral status to provide mediation and other “good offices”.

Parliament overwhelmingly rejected the initiative. Although some lawmakers favoured a counterproposal, the idea was eventually dropped.

Few politicians dispute that neutrality forms part of Switzerland’s national identity. The disagreement concerns its purpose: critics argue that neutrality should remain a tool of foreign policy rather than an end in itself. The vote will also test public support for the foreign-policy approach of Ignazio Cassis, the foreign minister.

The second proposal, entitled “For Secure Food”, calls for an overhaul of Swiss agricultural policy to encourage the production and consumption of plant-based foods over animal products. Submitted by a citizens’ committee, the initiative also seeks to raise Switzerland’s food self-sufficiency rate from 46% to at least 70%, a target that can only be achieved by moving away from livestock.

It further aims to protect groundwater resources and promote sustainable farming and food production. The targets would have to be achieved within ten years.

No political party in parliament backed the proposal, which critics dismissed as unrealistic.

Meanwhile, a referendum on easing restrictions on Swiss arms exports has been postponed. Parliament approved three amendments to the war materiel law last December, creating a more permissive framework for weapons exports, but opponents successfully forced a referendum.

The delay angered the alliance behind the referendum campaign. In a statement, it accused the government of bowing to pressure from Swissmem, an industry group, which reportedly feared that holding the vote alongside the neutrality initiative would hurt its chances.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.