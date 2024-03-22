Vote on Swiss neutrality passes signature hurdle

The team behind an initiative to add new wording on Swiss neutrality to the nation’s constitution succeeded this week in collecting sufficient signatures to call a referendum, reported RTS.

© Jonnynikon | Dreamstime.com

Vote organisers claim to have collected 140,000 signatures, of which 110,000 have already been authenticated. Walter Wobmann, the leader of the initiative said that the signatures will be formally submitted to the Federal Chancellory on 11 April 2024.

The organisers of the vote fear that Switzerland’s long tradition of neutrality is at risk of being eroded. Europe’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led Finland and Sweden, two formerly neutral nations, to join the NATO military alliance. In addition, Switzerland has followed EU sanctions against Russia. Some argue that following these sanctions is compatible with Swiss neutrality. Others, including many who support this initiative, argue the opposite.

Vote organisers claim the government has been applying neutrality selectively and this is undermining its credibility. Switzerland’s government considers recent actions consistent with the definition of neutrality practiced since 1993.

The initiative aims to add the following text (loosely translated) to Switzerland’s constitution:

Switzerland is neutral and it’s neutrality is armed and permanent Switzerland will not join any military or defence organisation but can cooperate with one in order to defend itself during direct attack or during military build up. Switzerland will not participate in military conflicts between third party states or engage in non-military measures against a belligerent state, notwithstanding its obligations to the United Nations. Switzerland will use its permanent neutrality to prevent and resolve conflicts and will make itself available for mediation services.

Ultimately, it appears likely that voters get to decide on the subject.

