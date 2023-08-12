Le News

Enough signatures collected for vote on Swiss radio and TV licence

On 10 August 2023, the organisers of an initiative aimed at reducing the price of Switzerland’s radio and television licence submitted 128,000 signatures to the Federal Chancellery for validation. 100,000 is the minimum number of signatures required to hold a popular vote at the federal level in Switzerland.

The initiative follows a failed referendum to abolish the fee and instead aims to cut the price from CHF 335 per household a year to CHF 200.

The organisers argue that Switzerland has the world’s highest broadcast licence fee and that the state broadcaster should limit itself to the core task of providing a basic service to reduce the monopoly-like position it has in the media sector.

Initiative website (in German)

