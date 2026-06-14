Swiss vote to restrict civilian-service alternative for young men

Young Swiss men will soon face tighter restrictions on opting for civilian service instead of compulsory military duty after voters approved a reform in Sunday’s referendum (Yes: 52.5%; No: 47.5%). The new rules are expected to enter into force in mid-2027.

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Swiss civilian service was approved by voters in 1992 and introduced in 1996 for conscientious objectors unwilling to perform military service. Until 2009, applicants had to convince a review panel that their objections were genuine. That requirement was later replaced with a simpler system under which civilian service lasts one-and-a-half times longer than the remaining military obligation.

The government argues that the system has drifted away from its original purpose. Ministers fear civilian service has increasingly become a convenient alternative to army life rather than an expression of conscience, particularly for recruits transferring late in their military service and facing only limited additional military obligations.

Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s economy and education minister, described the reform as a corrective measure rather than an attack on civilian service itself. Under Switzerland’s compulsory military system, he argued, civilian service should remain an exception rather than an alternative of convenience.

Support for the reform was strongest in much of German-speaking Switzerland, where several rural and conservative cantons delivered comfortable majorities in favour. French-speaking Switzerland was generally more sceptical, with many cantons in Romandy voting against the proposal or remaining closely divided. Urban areas also tended to oppose the measure more strongly than rural regions.

The party split was equally pronounced. Supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and much of the centre-right broadly backed the reform, viewing it as necessary to protect military readiness and preserve compulsory military service as the norm. Voters aligned with the Socialist Party and Greens largely opposed the changes, arguing that they unfairly restricted civilian service and penalised conscientious objectors.

The result nonetheless gives the Federal Council a narrow but clear mandate to tighten the rules. The reform introduces a minimum of 150 days of civilian service regardless of how much military service participants have already completed, making it harder for recruits to switch late in their military careers.

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