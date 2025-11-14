Switzerland edges slightly toward gender-neutral military service

Switzerland’s system of compulsory military service applies only to men, an arrangement that has long fuelled debate about who should serve in the military or in civil protection. Female conscription remains rare globally, limited to countries such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark (introduced in 2025) and Israel.

The Federal Council now wants to bring women a small step closer to military service. Young Swiss women would be required to attend an orientation day on the army and civil defence, mirroring the existing obligation for men. The government argues that women should have the same chance to acquaint themselves with the service system and the opportunities it offers. It also hopes the measure will entice more of them to volunteer.

The proposal, sent for consultation on Wednesday, would require amendments to the constitution, the military act, the military penal code, the laws governing military information systems and the defence department, and the legislation on population protection and civil defence. The government wants the changes in force by 2030.

The push comes as the army is trying to rebuild its ranks. Only 1.6% of soldiers are women, and overall staffing targets are becoming harder to meet. The defence ministry has already tried making civilian service, an alternative to military service, less attractive, with limited effect. The Federal Council now says better information may raise women’s interest. Martin Pfister, the defence minister, said the orientation day would show young women that the army offers opportunities and prospects, including technical skills and early leadership experience. Mixed teams, he added, are an asset, as the private sector has long discovered.

But the government is stopping well short of full gender-neutral conscription. Universal service for men and women, it argues, would double the number of eligible conscripts and impose heavy direct and indirect costs on the economy. Switzerland would be left with far more recruits than it needs.

The plan will now go through the usual round of consultations. Ultimately, voters and cantons will decide: a constitutional amendment is required before young women can be summoned to learn more about military service.

