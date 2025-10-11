Vote called against tighter rules on Swiss civil service

Switzerland’s plan to restrict access to civilian service has sparked a referendum campaign, with critics warning that the reform will weaken social cohesion and harm public welfare. An alliance of civil-society groups, placement organisations and left-wing politicians launched the campaign in Bern this week, calling the new law manipulative and counterproductive, reported RTS.

The reform, approved by parliament, would reduce annual admissions to civilian service from about 6,800 to 4,000, in an effort to keep more conscripts in the army. The government argues that too many soldiers are switching to civilian duties, risking a shortage of military personnel. Opponents counter that the army remains overstaffed — with around 146,000 troops, above its legal limit — and that the measure will simply deprive hospitals, nursing homes, childcare centres and mountain farms of much-needed labour.

Switzerland conscripts all men, requiring then to serve in the army, or in some cases complete civil service. Women can volunteer, but are not required by law to do so.

Priska Seiler Graf, a Social Democrat MP and co-president of Civiva, the umbrella group for civilian service, argues the change would merely push more young men to seek medical exemptions instead. Fabien Fivaz, a Green Party senator and fellow Civiva co-president, warns of a salami tactic that could eventually lead to the reintroduction of conscience tests and, in time, the abolition of civilian service altogether—conscience tests were once the only way to transfer from the military to civil service.

Under the proposed rules, civilian conscripts would have to complete an annual refresher course and face tighter restrictions on when they can serve — measures meant to make the option less attractive. Critics say the result would be fewer volunteers for essential civilian work, without meaningfully strengthening the Swiss army.

Military service is set to remain high on Switzerland’s list of politically controversial topics.

