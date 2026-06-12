Switzerland’s hidden redistribution machine gets bigger

Switzerland’s elaborate fiscal equalisation system rarely attracts much public attention. Yet the latest figures from the federal finance administration suggest the country’s regional divides are widening faster than Bern had expected.

The wealthy canton of Zug – Photo by Fatih Kopcal on Pexels.com

On June 9th the federal government announced that equalisation payments to the cantons would rise sharply in 2027, climbing by CHF 527m ($640m) to a record CHF 6.9bn. Most of the increase stems from a surge in transfers to poorer cantons under the so-called resource equalisation scheme, the mechanism designed to smooth disparities in tax-raising capacity across the federation.

The scale of the increase is striking. Payments to cantons with below-average fiscal resources will jump by 10.5%, reaching CHF 5.7bn. Around 60% of that amount will be financed by the federal government and 40% by wealthier cantons.

Bern will once again emerge as the largest beneficiary of the system, receiving roughly CHF 1.71bn in net transfers. Valais is expected to receive CHF 897m, Aargau CHF 709m and Fribourg CHF 593m. On the other side of the ledger stand Switzerland’s richest cantons. Zug, whose low-tax model has attracted multinational firms and wealthy residents, will contribute CHF 529m, narrowly ahead of Geneva on CHF 497m.

Switzerland’s equalisation system is both technocratic and deeply political. Richer cantons, especially Zug, Schwyz and Geneva, have long complained that they shoulder an excessive burden for neighbours with weaker economies or less competitive tax systems. Poorer and more mountainous cantons counter that equalisation is essential to preserving national cohesion in a country marked by sharp geographic and economic contrasts.

This year’s figures will intensify the debate. The authorities attributed roughly two-fifths of the increase to higher tax revenues nationwide. The remaining three-fifths came from growing disparities between cantons themselves.

The contrast is especially visible in the resource index, which measures each canton’s taxable economic capacity. Zug recorded the largest rise, followed by Geneva and Schaffhausen. Thurgau and Obwalden saw the steepest declines.

At the heart of the system lies a constitutional guarantee: after redistribution, every canton must reach at least 86.5% of the Swiss average in fiscal resources. In 2027 four cantons—Jura, Valais, Uri and Solothurn—will rely on equalisation payments to hit that threshold.

The transfers reveal a paradox at the centre of the Swiss economy. Internationally, Switzerland is among the world’s richest countries, buoyed by pharmaceuticals, finance and commodity trading. Domestically, however, prosperity is unevenly distributed. Low-tax cantons that attract multinational firms and wealthy residents continue to pull away from more rural or industrial regions.

The politics of redistribution have become more delicate since corporate-tax reforms and changes to pension financing altered cantonal finances. To cushion the effects, Bern introduced temporary supplementary payments worth CHF 180m annually between 2024 and 2030. In 2027 the main beneficiaries will be Valais, Graubünden and Fribourg.

For now, the federal government insists the system is functioning as intended. The calculations will be sent to the cantons for consultation before final approval later this year. But as Switzerland’s wealth becomes increasingly concentrated in a handful of economic hubs, disputes over who pays—and who benefits—are likely to grow louder.

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