Your next car will be watching you

From July 7th, 2026 new cars sold in Switzerland will come with a camera monitoring the driver. The requirement stems from the European Union’s second General Safety Regulation (GSR2), which Switzerland is adopting in line with EU vehicle standards.

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The rules make a range of driver-assistance technologies mandatory in new vehicles, further accelerating the transformation of cars into rolling computers designed as much to supervise motorists as to assist them.

Some of the measures have already been introduced gradually since 2024, including event data recorders—effectively automotive “black boxes”—which store a few seconds of information before and after a collision.

The latest package adds three features likely to be noticed by drivers. The first is an emergency-stop signalling system, which causes brake lights to flash during sudden braking above 50 kilometres an hour. The second is an upgraded automatic emergency-braking system with improved detection of pedestrians and cyclists.

The most controversial addition, however, is the Advanced Driver Distraction Warning system, known as ADDW or more generally as a Driver Monitoring System (DMS). Using an infrared camera aimed at the driver’s face and eyes, the system continuously analyses behaviour behind the wheel.

The camera is usually positioned behind the steering wheel, within the instrument cluster, on the steering column or near the windscreen pillar. It tracks eye movements, blink frequency, gaze direction and yawning. If the software concludes that the driver is distracted or drowsy, it can issue visual and audible warnings.

Manufacturers argue that such systems could reduce accidents caused by inattention, one of the leading causes of road fatalities. Yet the technology also raises concerns about surveillance and the creeping paternalism of modern cars.

Critics say the systems can feel intrusive, especially when they intervene in mundane behaviour. Some DMS software, for example, may temporarily disable touchscreen entertainment controls if it judges that a driver has spent too long browsing menus or selecting music.

Swiss authorities insist the technology will remain tightly constrained. The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) says the images captured by the system will not be stored, but processed in real time within a closed circuit and without the use of biometric identification.

Drivers will generally retain the ability to disable the assistance systems. But under European rules, manufacturers must reactivate them automatically each time the vehicle is restarted.

The change reflects a broader shift in the philosophy of car safety. Earlier generations of regulation focused on protecting occupants during crashes through seatbelts, airbags and reinforced chassis. Increasingly, regulators are trying to prevent accidents altogether—even if that means cars keeping a closer watch on their drivers.

More on this:

Understanding ADDWs (in English)

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