Top 10 most popular electric cars in Switzerland in 2023

Electric car sales continue to rise in Switzerland. In 2023, the percentage of total new cars registered that were electric rose to 20.9%, up from 17.3% in 2022, reported Swiss eMobility. At 1 January 2024, 163,511 electric cars were registered in Switzerland, around 3% of the total cars on Swiss roads.

German-speaking Switzerland was the most enthusiastic about electric cars. In the canton of Zurich, 25.8% of newly registered cars in 2023 were electric, 4.9 percentage points above the national average.

In 2023, the most popular electric cars in Switzerland were:

TESLA MODEL Y (6,174 new registrations) SKODA ENYAQ (5,167) AUDI Q4 (3,666) VW ID.3 (2,563) CUPRA BORN (2,286) VOLVO XC40 (1,945) VW ID.4 (1,850) FIAT 500 (1,696) TESLA MODEL 3 (1,680) MERCEDES-BENZ EQA (1,484)

The next 10 most popular cars in 2023 were the BMW IX1 (1,471), HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 (1,2069, RENAULT MEGANE (1,181), AUDI Q8 (1,129), FORD MUSTANG MACH-E (934), VOLVO C40 (915), POLESTAR 2

(900), TOYOTA BZ4X (715), VW ID.5 (675) and the BMW I4 (658).

These 20 vehicles made up 73% of the total 52,725 newly registered electric cars in Switzerland in 2023 and 15% of all newly registered cars for the year.

According to Swiss eMobility the growth in sales of electric cars in 2023 was lower than expected. A shortage of home charging points is slowing down the switch to electric vehicles, it said. Higher per capita numbers of charging points correlate with higher EV adoption. Zurich has 29.2 charging points per 10,000 residents compared to only 13.9 and 13.4 in Geneva and Vaud. These charging point rates broadly correlate with EV purchase rates: Zurich (25.8%), Geneva (14.6%), Vaud (20.1%).

