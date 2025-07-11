FILM: SUPERMAN *** reviews from two generations

11 July 2025.

We have a pro and con column this week on the latest D.C. Comics blockbuster, SUPERMAN. And it’s between my son Dirk’s punchy pro, and my own more restrained con. Call it a generational gap.

SUPERMAN *** (review written by Dirk)

James Gunn’s Superman is faster than a speeding bullet… and funnier than a cartoon Marvel exec at a DC party.

Move over, brooding capes and performative moping — James Gunn has put the “super” back in Superman and given him a personality to boot! This reboot soars in with all the optimism of Clark Kent at a Daily Planet bake sale and the chaos of a raccoon with a rocket launcher (don’t pretend Gunn didn’t consider it).

Our new Superman? Charming. Hopeful. Ripped like a bag of frozen peas — and finally, someone who doesn’t look like he’s carrying the emotional weight of Gotham on his shoulders. The message? Your actions define you, not your origins. A few of our current world leaders might want to take note.

Gunn’s signature blend of heartfelt weirdness and galaxy-brain humour shines through, proving once again that yes — you can have existential dread and punch a space lizard into the moon. Lex Luthor returns too, now with 99% more sass, thanks to Nicholas Hoult (of Juror #2). Huzzah!

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No — it’s James Gunn saving the DC Universe one awkward sequence at a time. Bring on the sequels, and perhaps let Superman keep his shirt off just a little longer next time. For… character development.

SUPERMAN ** (by Neptune)

The good news is that handsome David Corenswet (leading roles in the Netflix “Hollywood” and “The Politician “ series) is a worthy Superman, with a more human touch to him along with his fervent concern for the good side. Those earnest eyes and dimples don’t hurt either.

The bad news is that the film starts with him completely demolished by a creature created by his ferocious nemesis, Lex Luthor, played by a strong Nicholas Hoult. That’s not the SUPERman, the unbreakable hero, that we’re used to. Nor want.

But now enters the frenetic, adorable Superdog, Krypto, to save the day – he steals the show and is hilarious throughout. And he even sports a mini red cape – you’ll want to take him home.

Director James Gunn (from the fun “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise) has piled on too many unnecessary battles and creatures like the growing beast that feels like a Godzilla in the wrong film. And the plot is a mishmash of various elements – meetings in government bureaus to crooked, warring allies, and even long-lost parental guidance….

Ok, so his main audience are teenagers looking for thrills, but these additions become silly and tiresome. And if it’s for the kids, why the far too impassioned kisses between Superman and Lois Lane – gets a bit sticky there….

Anyway, it’s a summer blockbuster that’s ok but not great, and seems even a portal for a new franchise, which might end up being called the “The Justice Gang”.

Hollywood loves to laugh all the way to the bank…..

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

