1 in 7 new cars in Switzerland were electric and nearly half were 4x4s in 2021

Recent data on new car sales in Switzerland in 2021 show that 31,823 new electric cars were registered in 2021. The data also show that 48% of new registrations were 4x4s.

Electric cars made up 13% of the 238,481 new vehicles registered in Switzerland in 2021. Diesel (42%), petrol (14%) and hybrid (31%) cars made up the rest.

The much loved (and hated) 4×4 category accounted for 48% of all new vehicle registrations in Switzerland in 2021. However, these days the correlation between 4-wheel drive and high emissions is weak. There are plenty of 2-wheel drive cars with high emissions and plenty of 4x4s with high efficiency ratings, many of which are quite small.

In 2021, 5,074 new Tesla Model 3s were registered in Switzerland, making it the nation’s top selling car. The next most popular vehicle was the Skoda Octavia (4,974), followed by the Audi Q3 (3,960) and the Volkswagen Tiguan (3,842).

While the addition of 31,823 new electric cars to Swiss roads might suggest progress, many will consume large amounts of electricity beyond Switzerland’s clean generation capacity.

And the range of efficiency among electric cars is significant. One database shows an efficiency range of 104 Wh/km (the yet-to-be released Lightyear One) to 281 Wh/km (the Mercedes EQV 300 Extra-Long). The Lightyear One will have 37% of the operational carbon footprint of the Mercedes, assuming emissions per unit of electricity consumed are the same for both vehicles.

And small is not alway more efficient. The 1,835 kg Tesla Model 3 is more efficient (150 Wh/km) than the 1,208 kg Renault Electric Twingo ( 164 Wh/km).

Perhaps one day electric vehicles will come with energy efficiency ratings like the one above used for household appliances.

