New electric car registrations fell in 2024 in Switzerland

All-electric vehicle registrations as a percentage of the total fell in Switzerland in 2024, according to recent data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). So did the total number.

Electric Car © Michael Flippo | Dreamstime.com

After years of strong growth, all-electric vehicles as a percentage of new vehicle registrations fell in 2024. For passenger cars the percentage fell from 20.7% in 2023 to 19.0% in 2024. For goods vehicles the same figure fell from 12.2% to 8.6%.

There were also fewer new all-electric car registrations in 2024. Across the year 46,500 new electric vehicles were registered, 6,000 fewer than in 2023.

The shift was driven by a limited supply of electric cars as well as a lack of home charging options. The extension of the vehicle import tax to electric cars at the beginning of 2024 may have also contributed to lower relative demand for all electric vehicles. Range anxiety, once a significant impediment to the adoption of electric vehicles, has largely faded as range has improved. But a lack of home charging remains problematic for many.

Another headwind is the narrower range of vehicles offered in all electric. An expert at TCS told SRF that there is a lack of estates in the range of electric cars offered.

The downward trend in Switzerland follows similar trends in other countries. When Norway hit a similar market share as Switzerland eight years ago sales of all electric vehicles slowed.

