Switzerland falls short of electric mobility objectives

This week, Switzerland’s federal government met with leaders in the electric mobility sector to discuss progress and set targets for 2030, reported RTS. It appears targets set for 2025 are unlikely to be reached.

The last time targets were set they were aimed at 50% of new vehicle registrations being electric by 2025. However, with only a few months left before 2025 begins electric vehicles make up only 27% of total new registrations.

David Raedler, co-head of the Transport and Environment Association (ATE), an organisation campaigning against motorway expansion and for lower noise, speed and pollution limits, said he thinks that the private sector will not achieve the targets set without help from the government.

Thomas Rücker, the head of Auto Swiss, an association representing Switzerland’s car importers, thinks electricity companies are holding back the adoption of electric vehicles. He thinks the cost of public charging is prohibitive. Charging an electric vehicle on a public charge point can cost two to three times the cost of charging at home. It’s too expensive. Charge point company Ionity charges a whopping CHF 0.79 per kWh in Switzerland, a price far above the roughly CHF 0.30 per kWh most pay at home.

A lack of affordable public charge points may make potential electric vehicle buyers think twice before making the switch. Others may decide to buy an electric vehicle for short trips within range of their home charging point and a regular car for long journeys.

In addition, some argue there are not enough public charge points. The target of 20,000 by 2025 will fall short by 6,000. Of the roughly 14,000 public charge points available, only around 2,500 offer rapid charging, according to TCS.

