Swiss breast cancer screening programmes under threat

Switzerland’s breast cancer screening programmes are under threat, reported SRF. The Cancer League, a leading advocacy group, has warned that upcoming cuts to physician fees may push some radiologists to abandon the initiative altogether—jeopardising a system credited with saving lives through early detection.

Currently, 14 cantons offer biennial breast cancer screening to women aged 50 to 74, with four more planning to follow suit. These programmes are designed to ensure there are no financial barriers to testing. But from January 2026, new insurance reimbursement rates are expected to come into force—slashing payments for radiological services by as much as 50%, according to one expert.

Some radiologists have already indicated they will opt out of the screening programme, arguing that the revised fees will no longer cover costs.

Health insurers are urging calm. Screening programmes are valuable for public health. They are not under threat, insists Adrien Kay of Prio Swiss, a health insurance lobby group. Negotiations over pricing and reimbursement are ongoing.

CSS, one of the country’s largest insurers, has said it remains open to compromise, especially if cantonal authorities propose viable alternatives. All parties hope to reach an agreement before the new rates come into effect to avoid disrupting the current system.

