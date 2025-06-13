Switzerland to cover vaccines and colon cancer screening regardless of insurance excess

From January 1st 2026, certain vaccines in Switzerland will be exempt from the insurance excess, the Federal Council has announced. The measure aims to raise vaccination rates across the population. Screening for colorectal cancer will also be expanded and covered for people aged 50 to 75.

Photo by Gustavo Fring on Pexels.com

The change applies to vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, covid-19, mpox, pneumococcus and meningococcus, according to the Federal Office of Public Health. The co-payment requirement of 10% up to a maximum remains in place. Vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will also be reimbursed for pregnant women, to provide newborns with protection from birth.

Wider screening for colon cancer

From July 1st 2025, the age limit for state-covered colorectal cancer screening will be raised from 69 to 75. Around half of all cases are diagnosed after the age of 70, the health authorities note. The type and frequency of tests varies by canton. More information can be found here.

People with chronic illnesses will also benefit from reduced bureaucracy. They will no longer need to justify each year their need for medical aids and devices in order for costs to be reimbursed.

