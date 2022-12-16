Covid: Swiss government extends free vaccinations to end of 2023

On 16 December 2022, Switzerland’s federal government extended the provision of free Covid-19 vaccinations until the end of 2023.

The government said that vaccines are a key element in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and offer good protection against serious illness and hospitalisation. Therefore, Covid-19 vaccinations will be reimbursed by the federal government if they are not covered by compulsory health insurance, including vaccinations provided in pharmacies, it said.

Vaccinations will continue to be covered for all people resident in Switzerland and for cross-border commuters. The regulation comes into force on January 1, 2023 and is valid until December 31, 2023.

In addition, the government decided to provide any surplus vaccines to other countries.

