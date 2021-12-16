Covid: Swiss government recommend vaccination of 5-11 year olds

This week, Switzerland’s federal government recommended two-dose Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11, reported RTS, in particular those suffering from chronic illness.

© Tatjana Wagner | Dreamstime.com

On 10 December 2021, Swissmedic, Switzerland’s drug approval agency, announced its approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use on children of this age.

Once the vaccines are available for this age group, which will be from the beginning of January 2022, parents and legal guardians will be able to get their 5-11 year olds vaccinated if they wish.

The recommendation is aimed in particular at children with chronic illness or children in close contact with vulnerable adults.

So far, no children of this age have died from Covid-19 in Switzerland. A pediatrician interviewed by RTS said that while vaccination is not necessary among this age group, given the typically mild symptoms, there will be children that will want to avoid Covid.19 because for some it can cause certain complications. In addition, parents in high risk categories could reduce the chance of infection if their children are vaccinated.

The decision of whether to vaccinate or not will lie with the parents who must weigh up the advantages and disadvantages, advised the federal government.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





