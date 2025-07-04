Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Referendum launched against Swiss tax reform

Referendum launched against Swiss tax reform

By Leave a Comment

Two weeks ago, Switzerland’s Parliament voted to end joint taxation for married couples, opting instead for individual tax assessments. The reform is designed to eliminate the so-called marriage penalty. This week, opponents struck back. A cross-party alliance—comprising the Centre Party, the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), the Evangelical People’s Party (EPP), and the Christian-conservative EDU—announced plans to launch a referendum, reported RTS.

pexels-photo-1345574.jpeg
Photo by Rene Terp on Pexels.com

Currently, many married couples in Switzerland pay more tax than they would if they were unmarried. Two weeks ago, a narrow parliamentary majority (101 votes to 95) voted in favour of moving to a system of individual taxation.

However, referendum organisers say the change will penalise couples where there is a large income difference and will create a huge amount of extra work for cantonal tax administrators, who will need to process an extra 1.7 million tax returns a year. In a joint statement, they described the reform as a bureaucratic monster. Most cantons, they claim, oppose the change.

Referendum organisers now have 100 days to collect 50,000 signatures to qualify for a vote.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp