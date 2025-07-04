Referendum launched against Swiss tax reform

Two weeks ago, Switzerland’s Parliament voted to end joint taxation for married couples, opting instead for individual tax assessments. The reform is designed to eliminate the so-called marriage penalty. This week, opponents struck back. A cross-party alliance—comprising the Centre Party, the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), the Evangelical People’s Party (EPP), and the Christian-conservative EDU—announced plans to launch a referendum, reported RTS.

Photo by Rene Terp on Pexels.com

Currently, many married couples in Switzerland pay more tax than they would if they were unmarried. Two weeks ago, a narrow parliamentary majority (101 votes to 95) voted in favour of moving to a system of individual taxation.

However, referendum organisers say the change will penalise couples where there is a large income difference and will create a huge amount of extra work for cantonal tax administrators, who will need to process an extra 1.7 million tax returns a year. In a joint statement, they described the reform as a bureaucratic monster. Most cantons, they claim, oppose the change.

Referendum organisers now have 100 days to collect 50,000 signatures to qualify for a vote.

