Knife attack suspect active in the Islamic extremist scene in Winterthur

Swiss investigators believe the man suspected of injuring three people in a knife attack in Winterthur had longstanding links to the local Islamist extremist scene, reported SRF.

Winterthur – source: Wikipedia

The 31-year-old allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) during the attack. Mario Fehr, Zurich’s security director, later described the incident as a terrorist act at a press conference, effectively confirming earlier reporting by SRF.

According to SRF, the suspect first attracted the attention of investigators in 2018 during inquiries into a group associated with the An’Nur mosque in Winterthur, which was later closed. Several members of the group were subsequently prosecuted and, in some cases, convicted on extremism-related charges.

Case files reportedly show that the suspect received Islamist propaganda material, including radical nasheeds—religious songs commonly used in jihadist messaging—and videos linked to Islamic State (IS). The material was allegedly sent by a figure described by investigators as influential within Winterthur’s jihadist milieu.

The suspect, who reportedly holds both Swiss and Turkish citizenship, is believed to have spent several years in Turkey before recently returning to Switzerland. The reasons for his return remain unclear.

SRF also reported that the man continued to attract the attention of security authorities after the initial investigation, allegedly for attempting to radicalise others and distribute extremist propaganda.

Questions have also emerged about his mental health. According to sources cited by SRF, investigators had previously described him as psychologically unstable, though no official diagnosis has been disclosed.

After returning to Switzerland, the suspect was reportedly admitted to a psychiatric clinic. If confirmed, the combination of mental-health problems and Islamist radicalisation would fit a pattern that European security agencies say they have increasingly encountered in recent years.

Authorities have so far declined to say whether the suspect has previous convictions or how closely he had been monitored. Mr Fehr said the man is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the federal prosecutor’s office.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

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