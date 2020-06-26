Left-wing extremists engaged in more violence than right-wing extremists in Switzerland

In 2019, there were 236 extremist incidents in Switzerland, according to Switzerland’s federal intelligence service.

88% (207) of the total incidents related to left-wing extremism and 12% (29) to right-wing extremism. In addition, far more left-wing incidents turned violent (115). Only one right-wing incident in 2019 involved violence, according to the intelligence service.

In addition, left-wing extremism in Switzerland was more violent than the year before. There were more left-wing extremist incidents (226) in 2018, but fewer were violent (78).

Right-wing violence in Switzerland was largely unchanged. In 2019, there was one incident involving violence compared to none in 2018. And the number of right-wing incidents fell from 53 to 29 between 2018 and 2019.

Recorded acts of extremist violence included arson, property damage and attacks against Switzerland’s security forces.

Speaking to SRF, Dirk Baier, a social researcher from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), said left-wing extremists in Switzerland were particularly active in cities.

Regarding the large difference between the numbers of left- and right-wing incidents, Baier said it was probably due right-wing extremists learning to operate under the radar.

