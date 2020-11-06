Terror attack in Vienna linked to Winterthur

Following the terrorist attack in Vienna this week, Swiss and Austrian authorities have been in contact following the arrest of two Swiss in Winterthur, a hotbed of radicalisation in Switzerland, according to RTS.

Winterthur_© Silvanbachmann _ Dreamstime.com

Intelligence services, police and judicial authorities from both nations have been working together to look at the case.

The An’ Nur mosque in Winterthur is connected with several departures to Syria between 2014 and 2017. More recently, a man nicknamed the the emir of Winterthur was imprisoned for four years for recruiting jihadists.

Kurt Pelda, a journalist at the Tages-Anzeiger said that this shows there is still radicalisation in the region even if it is not currently in the news. According to Pelda there is another radical mosque in Winterthur and radicals attend other mosques too.

The two men arrested in Winterthur this week are already involved criminal procedures related to terrorism. They were arrested because they know the alleged author of the attack in Vienna. The three men had met in person, according to Switzerland’s justice minister.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.