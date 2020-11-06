Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Terror attack in Vienna linked to Winterthur

Terror attack in Vienna linked to Winterthur

By Leave a Comment

Following the terrorist attack in Vienna this week, Swiss and Austrian authorities have been in contact following the arrest of two Swiss in Winterthur, a hotbed of radicalisation in Switzerland, according to RTS.

Winterthur_© Silvanbachmann _ Dreamstime.com

Intelligence services, police and judicial authorities from both nations have been working together to look at the case.

The An’ Nur mosque in Winterthur is connected with several departures to Syria between 2014 and 2017. More recently, a man nicknamed the the emir of Winterthur was imprisoned for four years for recruiting jihadists.

Kurt Pelda, a journalist at the Tages-Anzeiger said that this shows there is still radicalisation in the region even if it is not currently in the news. According to Pelda there is another radical mosque in Winterthur and radicals attend other mosques too.

The two men arrested in Winterthur this week are already involved criminal procedures related to terrorism. They were arrested because they know the alleged author of the attack in Vienna. The three men had met in person, according to Switzerland’s justice minister.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.