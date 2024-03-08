Le News

Switzerland shocked by antisemitic attack

By Leave a Comment

On the evening of 2 March 2024, a 15-year-old naturalised Tunisian boy attacked a 50 year old Orthodox Jewish man with a knife outside a busy bar in Zurich, reported SRF.

The man was seriously injured but is now recovering. However, the incident has shaken the public and politicians across the country.

Swiss officials have described the incident as a terrorist attack with clear evidence of anti-semitism. The perpetrator lives in the canton of Zurich but not the city. Officials said security measures in Zurich had been increased.

Members of the Jewish community spontaneously gathered on Sunday evening for a vigil near the crime scene. Several hundred people took part, many carrying yellow umbrellas, a symbol against anti-Semitism.

The Swiss Association of Israelite Communities said it was deeply shocked by the attack. The Association of Islamic Organisations in Zurich also strongly condemned the attack.

