Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Price comparison site Comparis customer data exposed in ransomware attack

Price comparison site Comparis customer data exposed in ransomware attack

By Leave a Comment

On 9 July 2021, the Swiss price comparison website Comparis revealed that it had been the victim of a ransomeware cyber attack on Wednesday, 7 July 2021.

© Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com

According to Comparis, the attack occurred in the morning. Comparis took down several of its sites as a security measure. The attackers demanded money in exchange for decrypting data.

Comparis said that based on the information available most of their databases containing customer information were unaffected. The one exception was data held by Credaris, a partner.

The company said it had started criminal proceedings against an unknown party and was working closely with Credaris and Zurich Police.

Comparis said that it had not paid any ransom money and was in the process of directly contacting customers who were potentially affected.

The company continues to work with external cybersecurity experts to get its systems up and running again. In the meantime, customer contact online and via email will be limited, warned the company.

More on this:
Comparis article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp