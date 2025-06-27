Switzerland expects second hottest June on record

Switzerland is sweltering under a heatwave, with MétéoSuisse forecasting the second-hottest June since records began.

© Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

Temperatures reached between 32°C and 35°C across the lowlands on Wednesday, prompting a level-two heat alert across much of the country. In Ticino, Geneva and parts of Vaud and Valais, where conditions are more extreme, the alert level has been raised to three – see warnings here.

A brief respite came on Thursday with the passage of a cooler front, but Friday temperatures rose higher. Weekend highs are forecast to exceed 30°C nationwide, with even hotter conditions to follow.

In the southern Alps, a heat advisory has been issued from Friday through at least the end of the month. Daytime highs of 32°C to 34°C are expected, with the possibility of even higher local peaks. Elsewhere, the mercury is projected to reach 35°C in Sion over the weekend and in Zurich by Tuesday. Geneva may top out at 37°C on the same day, though updated forecasts have since been moderated slightly: 34°C in Sion, 33°C in Zurich, and 35°C in Geneva.

With the heatwave forecast to intensify in the coming days, Swiss authorities are urging caution, particularly for vulnerable populations.

While much of the world has to deal with such temperatures on a regular basis and generally takes them in its stride, Switzerland, like much of Europe, has very little air-conditioning. In hot places like Singapore and Hong Kong, air-conditioning is ubiquitous and easy to install.

By contrast, many Swiss cantons have strict regulations that make it almost impossible to install cooling systems. In Geneva, permits require medical justification. Because of these rules, people often resort to using highly inefficient portable units. Or they suffer.

More on this:

Meteo Suisse blog (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.