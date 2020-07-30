Temperature could hit 38 degrees in Geneva

The heat wave sweeping across parts of Switzerland is expected to last through Saturday, according to Météo Swiss.

Certain regions including Geneva, Nyon, much of the canton of Valais and nearly all of the canton of Ticino could experience temperatures as high as 38 degrees, according to Switzerland’s weather service.

The meteorological service issued a level 3 alert and advises people to avoid physical activities during the hottest part of the day, keep bodies and houses cool, drink plenty of water (1.5 to 2.0 litres per day), eat light meals and replace the salt lost during and after sporting activities.

The hottest temperatures are expected on Friday and Saturday.

