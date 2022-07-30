Heat wave returns to Switzerland on Monday

Despite a few clouds, cooler temperatures and rain in some corners of Switzerland on Friday 29 July 2022, temperatures are set to climb back above to 30 degrees or above across much of Switzerland from Monday, according to Meteo Swiss.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures in nearly all of Switzerland’s main cities will remain below 30. However, from Monday a majority of them will surpass 30, according to the weather forecaster. On Monday, temperatures are forecast to hit 30 in Basel, Lausanne, Zurich and Neuchâtel. In Geneva and Lugano they are expected to hit 32. By Monday, the town of Sion (32) is forecasted to be the hottest.

From Monday temperatures will climb further. By Wednesday, temperatures in Geneva and Sion are predicted to hit 35 degrees. Basel is expected to get as hot as 34. Zurich, Neuchâtel and Bern are all headed for 33 degrees on Wednesday, while Lausanne and Lugano are expected to reach 32.

Relief may come on Friday when clouds, storms and some rain is forecast. Across Switzerland, maximums on Friday are expected to be between 25 and 28 degrees with the exception of the region south of the Alps where maximum temperatures may stay above 30.

