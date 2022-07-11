Another heatwave forecast for Switzerland

After an early taste of high summer temperatures in May and June another hot spell is predicted to begin in Switzerland this week, according to forecasting by Meteo News.

By Wednesday 13 July 2022, temperatures are expected to rise as high as 33 degrees in Geneva and Basel and 34 degrees in Sion in the canton of Valais. From Wednesday temperatures are expected to rise to a peak of 41 degrees in Sion by the following Tuesday, 19 July 2022. On the same day residents of Basel (38), Geneva (38), Bern (38), Aarau (38), Interlaken (38) and Lugano (40) are expected to be hit with similarly high temperatures, the temperature in Zurich is forecast to hit 36 degrees.

Dry soil will increase the risk of fires in Switzerland and much of southern Europe over the next 10 days, said the forecaster. The Iberian peninsula and a third of southern France should expect a significant number of days when temperatures exceed 40 degrees with a high risk of forest fires.

In Switzerland, the heatwave is expected to subside from Wednesday 20 July. As high temperatures subside the weather is likely to turn stormy.

