Switzerland records highest annual temperature

On Thursday afternoon, the air temperature in Geneva reached 39.3 degrees celsius, its highest level in 2023.

© Maria Jose Lopez Menendez | Dreamstime.com

The heat was so high in schools the authorities in Geneva lifted to obligation to go to school on Thursday and Friday afternoon, reported RTS. The decision was taken to protect the health of staff and students, said an official. Some class rooms had shutters that no longer work and there are a significant differences in the level of insulation depending on the age of the buildings.

The cantons of Vaud and Ticino took similar measures. Ticino announced there would be no school until Monday.

At the same time the Zurich and Jura regions were hit by violent storms on Thursday evening, bringing floods and roof damage.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Switzerland is 41.5 degrees, recorded in the village of Grono in Graubunden on 11 August 2003.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

