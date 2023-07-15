Le News

Switzerland records hottest day of year

On 11 July 2023, Switzerland experienced its hottest day of the year. The highest temperature in Switzerland of 37.6 degrees was recorded in Chur, the capital of Gruabunden, reported RTS. This temperature is striking given Chur sits at an altitude of 592 metres above sea level.

High temperatures in July follow an unusually hot June. North of the Alps, June 2023 was the sunniest June since measurements began. Nationwide, June 2023 was was the fifth warmest June since measurements began. In some areas of Switzerland it was the second warmest June since measurements began, reported Meteo Swiss.

Rising temperatures are having health consequences for the population. A recent study estimated that 60% of heat related deaths in Switzerland were the result of human-induced climate change.

WhatsApp