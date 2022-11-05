Month of October the hottest ever recorded

According to Meteo Swiss, Switzerland experienced its hottest October since weather records began in 1864, surpassing the monthly average maximum by 1 degree.

The unusually high average temperature was caused by a persistent air current from the west and southwest. In addition to higher temperatures, this led to less rain than normal and longer sunshine hours.

Exceptional October temperatures were recorded across nearly all of Switzerland. The average monthly temperature difference ranged from +3.0 to 4.5 degrees above the norm from 1991 to 2020. The average difference from the norm across the country was +3.7 degrees, a difference that clearly shows how extremely remarkable temperatures were, said Meteo Swiss.

In addition to breaking the record for the hottest recorded October, October 2022 was hotter on average than September 2022. The average temperature in October was 10.4 degrees, higher than the average of 10.1 degrees in September 2022, although September 2022 was slightly below that month’s 1991 to 2020 norm of 10.4 degrees.

