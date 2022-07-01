This June the second hottest on record in Switzerland

June 2022 was the second hottest June since measures began in 1864, reported RTS. In several places maximum daytime temperatures reached all-time records for the month.

The average temperature across Switzerland in June 2022 was 2.7 degrees above the norm over the period from 1991-2020. Since 1864, only June 2003 was hotter. Then average monthly temperatures reached 4.7 degrees above the same norm.

From 1864 until 2000 June temperatures were fairly stable before rising quickly from the beginning of the 21st century, reported Meteo Swiss. Since 2000, average June temperatures in Switzerland have risen by around 2 degrees.

Higher temperatures are having an impact on the environment. Snow is melting earlier. And high temperatures are affecting plant life. Large-leaved linden trees are flowering 10 days earlier now than they did on average between 1991 and 2020. And grape vines are flowering 11 days earlier.

