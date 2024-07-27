Calls for compulsory dog ​​training courses in Switzerland as dog biting incidents rise

Switzerland, has a population of around 9 million people and roughly 560,000 dogs. These high numbers are one reason behind a rise in the number of dog bites.

The number of reported incidents of dog biting has risen across German-speaking Switzerland. In 2023, 840 incidents (+27%) were recorded in the canton of Zurich alone, up from 660 cases the year before. This rise fits with a longer term trend.

According to one expert, the increase reflects a rise in the number of people and dogs. More people and dogs mean more encounters, which increases the chance of conflict. Other reasons include higher reporting – dog owners are more likely to go the the vet if there has been biting, and more imported dogs.

In Switzerland, local shelters and dog breeders apply strict criteria when licensing dogs. But these strict rules are not applied to imported dogs, which have proved to be more likely to cause problems. Making Swiss rules stricter will have no impact on this group. What could be done?

Ulrich Beer, president of the Swiss Canine Society, is calling for compulsory training for first-time dog owners. The course would teach them about a dog’s needs, he told SRF. He expects some prospective dog owners might decide not to buy a dog after learning what’s involved.

Dog ​​training for first-time dog owners has been compulsory for a year and a half in the canton of Luzern. The course is done with the owner and dog and involves practicing dealing with strange dogs, runners and cyclists. Only owners capable of ensuring their dogs behave impeccably pass the test and obtain certification.

Martin Brügger, the cantonal vet in Luzern, hopes the course will lead to a reduction in reports of bites and aggressive dogs, something that will be assessed when more owners have taken the course.

In a poll run by SRF, 88% of the nearly 4,500 people who responded were in favour of compulsory training for new dog owners, suggesting such a system would be popular with the public.

