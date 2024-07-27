Switzerland to return to Afghanistan

Switzerland will reopen its humanitarian office in Afghanistan in autumn 2024 instead of summer as initially announced, reported SRF.

Four employees will be sent from Switzerland to oversee humanitarian projects financed by the Swiss federal government in the Afghan capital Kabul. According to the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, a spokesperson for Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the information.

The Swiss embassy in Pakistan will continue to be responsible for consular and diplomatic services, however.

After the Taliban seized control of the country three years ago, many Western nations, including Switzerland, fled and closed their offices there. Cooperation with the Taliban government was something many governments could not countenance given the regime’s cruel treatment of some people, women in particular.

However, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen. According to the World Bank, 48% of Afghanistan’s population lives in poverty. Switzerland therefore sees a need for action.

